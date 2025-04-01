EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:39 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:39 on April 1, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances broke out of a fairly well-established range late on Tuesday morning as stops were triggered, with sources eyeing a traditionally strong month for EUA prices in April, while energy markets also edged higher amid further attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and anticipation of new US tariffs.
European carbon allowances broke out of a fairly well-established range late on Tuesday morning as stops were triggered, with sources eyeing a traditionally strong month for EUA prices in April, while energy markets also edged higher amid further attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and anticipation of new US tariffs.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.