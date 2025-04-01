Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:39 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 12:39 on April 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances broke out of a fairly well-established range late on Tuesday morning as stops were triggered, with sources eyeing a traditionally strong month for EUA prices in April, while energy markets also edged higher amid further attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and anticipation of new US tariffs.
