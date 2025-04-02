Americas > Business group urges US Congress to halt clean car sales mandate

Business group urges US Congress to halt clean car sales mandate

Published 01:02 on April 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:02 on April 2, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A coalition of over 330 businesses in the US called on the congressional leadership to scrap Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulations, which mandate all new cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in participating states to be zero-emission by 2035.
