ANALYSIS: Australia’s draft IFLM method shows long way to go to resolve key outstanding issues, stakeholders say
Published 05:52 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 05:52 on April 2, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The release of the Australian government’s update on the new integrated farm land management (IFLM) method has been given a lukewarm reception, with stakeholders raising concerns about the volume of outstanding issues yet to be settled.
