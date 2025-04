India’s heavy industries can cut 29 MtCO2e/year by tapping solar potential -study

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



India’s steel, cement and aluminium industries could cut reliance on captive coal, reduce production costs, and slash emissions by up to 29 million tonnes of CO2e annually by tapping into a 20-GW solar opportunity, according to a study published on Tuesday.