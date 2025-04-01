Asia Pacific > India’s heavy industries can cut 29 MtCO2e/year by tapping solar potential -study

India’s heavy industries can cut 29 MtCO2e/year by tapping solar potential -study

Published 19:31 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:19 on March 30, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

India’s steel, cement and aluminium industries could cut reliance on captive coal, reduce production costs, and slash emissions by up to 29 million tonnes of CO2e annually by tapping into a 20-GW solar opportunity, according to a study published on Tuesday.
