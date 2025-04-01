India’s heavy industries can cut 29 MtCO2e/year by tapping solar potential -study
Published 19:31 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 09:19 on March 30, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
India’s steel, cement and aluminium industries could cut reliance on captive coal, reduce production costs, and slash emissions by up to 29 million tonnes of CO2e annually by tapping into a 20-GW solar opportunity, according to a study published on Tuesday.
