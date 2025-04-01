VCM MONTHLY DATA: Voluntary carbon credit retirements slump as oil and gas steps back
Published 16:33 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:33 on April 1, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon credit retirements slumped in March as oil and gas retirees that had propped up total volumes stepped away, amid a wider pullback from climate initiatives and market uncertainty, according to participants.
Voluntary carbon credit retirements slumped in March as oil and gas retirees that had propped up total volumes stepped away, amid a wider pullback from climate initiatives and market uncertainty, according to participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.