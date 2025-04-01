Despite sales bump, carbon project financier flips to 2024 net loss on portfolio value cut

Published 18:34 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 18:34 on April 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo and Iulia Gheorghiu / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier has reversed its 2023 profitability by reporting a net loss of $28.9 million for full-year 2024, driven primarily by unrealised losses on investments, despite a rise in revenue from offset sales.