Despite sales bump, carbon project financier flips to 2024 net loss on portfolio value cut
Published 18:34 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 18:34 on April 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo and Iulia Gheorghiu / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier has reversed its 2023 profitability by reporting a net loss of $28.9 million for full-year 2024, driven primarily by unrealised losses on investments, despite a rise in revenue from offset sales.
A Canadian-headquartered carbon project financier has reversed its 2023 profitability by reporting a net loss of $28.9 million for full-year 2024, driven primarily by unrealised losses on investments, despite a rise in revenue from offset sales.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.