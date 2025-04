Canadian CCS firm could shift attention to VCM upon possible carbon tax repeal, CEO says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A Canadian carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) firm said Tuesday that a possible repeal of the country's industrial carbon tax may prompt it to start looking to the voluntary carbon market (VCM) for new revenues, even as its CO2 offtake agreement with a public investment fund is slated to endure any election outcome.