Canadian CCS firm could shift attention to VCM upon possible carbon tax repeal, CEO says
Published 00:41 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 00:41 on April 2, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
A Canadian carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) firm said Tuesday that a possible repeal of the country's industrial carbon tax may prompt it to start looking to the voluntary carbon market (VCM) for new revenues, even as its CO2 offtake agreement with a public investment fund is slated to endure any election outcome.
