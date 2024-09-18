Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:25 on September 18, 2024 / Last updated at 13:24 on September 18, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices fell for the fourth time in the last five days despite a second strong build in speculative short positions, which prompted some participants to predict a short squeeze, while energy markets continued to see-saw in response to conflicting pressures of bearish demand, healthy storage levels, and continuing concerns over longer-term supply.