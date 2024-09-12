US Department of Energy to provide up to $500 mln for 1PointFive’s South Texas DAC Hub
Published 23:05 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 23:14 on September 12, 2024 / Americas, US, Voluntary
1PointFive, a subsidiary of oil firm Occidental, has secured up to $500 million in funding from the US Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) to support the development of its South Texas Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub.
