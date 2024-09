ANALYSIS: Talk isn’t cheap at the US presidential debate, as perceived risks shape compliance carbon markets

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The first high-stakes US presidential debate between a swapped Democratic nominee and a Republican contender barely addressed environmental policy, yet some traders are factoring in potential volatility in compliance carbon markets before and after the November elections, adjusting positions based on perceived risks or opportunities.