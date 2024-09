INTERVIEW: EU’s aluminium industry heavily reliant on electricity to decarbonise

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The EU needs a lot more renewable and low-carbon electricity and it needs it "ASAP", according to Paul Voss, director general of industry association Europe Aluminium, adding to a growing chorus of voices calling for lower energy prices to boost the bloc's competitiveness.