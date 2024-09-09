Methane leaks from coal mines need more regulation -report
Published 10:51 on September 9, 2024 / Last updated at 10:51 on September 9, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Methane leaks from Queensland’s many coal mines are not being adequately addressed by the government or Australia’s beefed up Safeguard Mechanism, driving emissions up that should be falling, according to a report from an environmental law firm.
