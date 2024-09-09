Fossil fuels’ ties with the university sector far-reaching and underestimated, study finds
Published 08:44 on September 9, 2024 / Last updated at 08:44 on September 9, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, US
The fossil fuel industry has been able to use its ties with the university sector in multiple countries to fund research that promotes its own interests and acts as a form of climate obstructionism in ways that have yet to be fully realised, a recently published study has found.
