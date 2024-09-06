Three out of four people believe causing environmental damage should be a crime -survey

Nearly three out of four people in G20 countries said causing environmental damage should be a criminal offence, according to a survey released on Friday.

Some 72% of people assessed across 18 countries supported making it a criminal offence for governments or leaders of large businesses to allow actions that cause serious damage to nature and climate, found the survey conducted by Ipsos UK and commissioned by Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance.

“We’re seeing significant policy shifts in favour of ecocide legislation at the domestic, regional, and international levels,” said Jojo Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Stop Ecocide International.

“Most notably, at the start of this year, the EU included ‘qualified offences’ in its newly revised Environmental Crime Directive that can encompass ‘conduct comparable to ecocide’. This means EU member states now have two years to bring these rules into national law – a huge moment felt across the globe,” Mehta added.

More than half of people surveyed (59%) were ‘very’ or ‘extremely worried’ about the state of nature today, and 69% believe Earth is close to climate and nature tipping points.

Over half (52%) felt ‘very’ or ‘somewhat exposed’ to climate and environmental risks.

There has been growing concern around the world about the state of nature, with countries legislating on the issue.

Belgium recently recognised ecocide as a federal crime, while similar laws have been passed in Chile and France. Ecocide bills have also been proposed in Brazil, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, and Scotland, among others.

There has been a slight increase from 2021 in the number of those respondents saying they were very worried about the state of nature today. In addition, 69% agreed that Earth is nearing tipping points due to human activities.

GENDER DISPARITIES

The survey also revealed regional and gender disparities in concern over environmental damage.

Women tended to exhibit slightly higher levels of concern about the state of nature today and for future generations, than men. Some 62% of women were very worried about the state of nature today, compared with 56% of men.

More women (74%) believe that major action to address environmental issues should be taken immediately within the next decade, compared with 68% of men.

People in emerging economies such as India (87%), China (79%) Indonesia (79%), Kenya (73%), and Turkey (69%) felt more personally exposed to climate change compared to those in Europe and the US.

The survey categorised respondents in five audience segments: planetary stewards, concerned optimists, steady progressives, climate sceptics, and the unengaged.

The first three categories represented 61% of respondents. On the other hand, the unengaged made up the largest groups in countries like Germany, Italy, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, while just 13% of people fell into the climate sceptic group.

Planetary stewardship was strongest in emerging economies like Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and Kenya.

G20 countries represent around 85% of the global GDP, 78% of greenhouse gas emissions, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

