Biofuels need to be diverted and power ramped up to decarbonise EU aviation, says think tank

Published 17:00 on September 3, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on September 3, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

Diverting biofuel production from road transport to the aviation sector could help it reach its decarbonisation targets, while a massive ramp up of renewable and additional electricity production will be needed to meet the 2050 goals, according to a report by a German climate think tank.