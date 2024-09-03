Jordanian carbon market delayed pending greater clarity on Article 6 -media
Published 17:00 on September 3, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on September 3, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Jordan’s voluntary carbon market (VCM) plans have stalled since it announced in 2020 intentions to launch a regulated domestic market – a delay that local media sources attribute to ongoing ambiguity about Article 6 carbon trading under the Paris Agreement.
Jordan’s voluntary carbon market (VCM) plans have stalled since it announced in 2020 intentions to launch a regulated domestic market – a delay that local media sources attribute to ongoing ambiguity about Article 6 carbon trading under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.