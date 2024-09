A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices dropped to their lowest in four weeks on Tuesday morning as the weight of selling pressure continued to hang over the market, while an upward revision to France's expected nuclear generation this year and bearish Chinese economic data added to weakness in the energy complex.