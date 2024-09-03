Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:18 on September 3, 2024

European carbon prices dropped to their lowest in four weeks on Tuesday morning as the weight of selling pressure continued to hang over the market, while an upward revision to France's expected nuclear generation this year and bearish Chinese economic data added to weakness in the energy complex.