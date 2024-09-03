Swedish developer, tech company partner on forestry monitoring for biodiversity credits

A Swedish biodiversity developer has partnered with an Irish forestry management software company to develop a monitoring tool for biodiversity credit projects in forest landscapes, they said on Tuesday.

Qarlbo Biodiversity and Treemetrics said the software will integrate technological advances in mobile apps, remote sensing, data mining, and satellite communications, specifically designed for forestry.

“Our partnership with Qarlbo Biodiversity signifies a leap in applying the latest in forest management, ecology, and remote sensing to practical forestry applications,” Enda Keane, CEO of Treemetrics, said in a statement.

“Our mission is to rejuvenate our planet’s biodiversity. We’re focused on regenerating biodiversity across forest landscapes to sustainably manage and restore these critical ecosystems for future generations,” added Aleksandra Holmlund, CEO of Qarlbo Biodiversity, who led the development of the first voluntary biodiversity credits sold in Europe last year.

Qarlbo Biodiversity designed a biodiversity credit methodology tailored to the conservation and restoration of boreal forests, which was recently refined based on market feedback.

In May, the company launched five more pilot projects, and expects others to follow in Sweden, which is home to over 310,000 forest owners, according to the Swedish Forest Agency.

“We believe that integrating this methodology with Treemetrics’ technology will encourage other forest managers to pursue nature positive practices,” Holmlund added.

In July, Qarlbo teamed up with Treebula, Sweden’s main digital forest and timber marketplace, to sell its biodiversity credits on the platform.

Treebula, which has approximately 70,000 forest owners among its members, aims for the platform to include AI-generated solutions to help them determine the potential for generating biodiversity credits on their lands.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

