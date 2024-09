No new German state-ordered hard coal closures from 2027 as market set to phase out sufficient capacity, says govt

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The German government said Monday that it will not need to order hard-coal plant closures from 2027 related to the tender process, with enough capacity already set to be taken offline due to market-driven forces, or already-implemented ban orders, in line with a legislated phaseout timeline.