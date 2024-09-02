No new German state-ordered hard coal closures from 2027 as market set to phase out sufficient capacity, says govt
Published 13:43 on September 2, 2024 / Last updated at 13:43 on September 2, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
The German government said Monday that it will not need to order hard-coal plant closures from 2027 related to the tender process, with enough capacity already set to be taken offline due to market-driven forces, or already-implemented ban orders, in line with a legislated phaseout timeline.
