Investment firm, startup secure UK Space Agency funding to integrate satellite data into natural capital strategies
Published 22:15 on September 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:17 on September 2, 2024 / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A British-based investment firm has teamed up with a climate tech startup to secure a grant from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to fund a project that incorporates satellite data into natural capital investment decisions.
