APAC carbon service provider, biodiversity project developer launch hybrid credit solution

An Australian biodiversity credit provider has partnered with a carbon credit supplier for what they describe as a new environmental impact offering which combines traditional nature-based credits with one square metre of 20-year biodiversity protection.

Wilderlands and Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM) said their new product, dubbed an ‘Extended Impact’ solution, combines a carbon credit from the April Salumei REDD+ project (ID1122) in Papua New Guinea, with one of Wilderlands’s Biological Diversity Units (BDUs).

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TEM to create a solution that provides companies with a way to reduce emissions while also helping to protect Australia’s biodiversity, forever,” Wilderlands CEO Ash Knop said.

Wilderland’s offering is sourced from across its four projects in Australia. Wilderland’s BDUs protect one-square-metre of land, not the hectare more typical to the nascent but growing biodiversity market.

These include the Coorong Lakes project, which is co-managed with Traditional Owners, and protects 61 native bird species and 222 plant species.

Wilderlands credits, each representing the protection of one square metre of nature for 20 years, target private buyers more than other standards, which typically sell units on a per hectare-basis.

The first customer for the new offering is Wilderlands’ existing Laneway Festival customer, which will use the combined credits to address the carbon emissions of air travel by touring festival personnel at this year’s edition, TEM said.

Addressing the festival’s carbon footprint, alongside supporting Australian biodiversity projects, aligns with Laneway’s overall climate goals, according to the release.

Laneway purchased the Extended Impact solution via TEM Online, TEM’s platform launched last year designed to allow customers access to carbon credits in low volumes.

Meanwhile, Wilderlands passed 100,000 credits sold earlier this year and plans to increase this tenfold from next year.

In April, Wilderlands partnered with high end skincare company al.ive body to create a Coastal Wildflower Wash and Lotion Duo, inspired by the Coorong Lakes region of New South Wales, which smells like its wildflowers.

By Helen Clark – helen@carbon-pulse.com

