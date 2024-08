INTERVIEW: Argentine carbon developer bypasses voluntary market, citing barriers to entry

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A small-scale carbon project proponent in Argentina has created its own methodology, commissioned an academic verifier, and procured a buyer for its credits at $20 per tonne without a registry listing, having sidestepped the mainstream voluntary market (VCM), noting financial and administrative barriers for similarly sized enterprises in the Global South.