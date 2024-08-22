INTERVIEW: Argentine carbon developer bypasses voluntary market, citing barriers to entry
Published 17:48 on August 22, 2024 / Last updated at 17:48 on August 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A small-scale carbon project proponent in Argentina has created its own methodology, commissioned an academic verifier, and procured a buyer for its credits at $20 per tonne without a registry listing, having sidestepped the mainstream voluntary market (VCM), noting financial and administrative barriers for similarly sized enterprises in the Global South.
