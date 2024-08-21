Carbon tax constraints reduce likelihood of limiting global warming to below 1.6C -study
Published 12:41 on August 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:41 on August 21, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, International
Feasibility constraints that prevent some governments from implementing climate policies, such as a carbon tax, significantly reduce the likelihood of limiting global warming to below 1.6C, according to a study that found keeping to 1.5C no longer possible.
Feasibility constraints that prevent some governments from implementing climate policies, such as a carbon tax, significantly reduce the likelihood of limiting global warming to below 1.6C, according to a study that found keeping to 1.5C no longer possible.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.