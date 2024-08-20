Support CCS like hydrogen to develop sector, commerce chamber tells Australian govt
Published 14:19 on August 20, 2024 / Last updated at 14:19 on August 20, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
The chamber of commerce in Australia’s largest gas-exporting state has argued the current Labor federal government is not doing enough to support carbon capture and storage (CCS) and should provide the same support it gives to green hydrogen development if the country is serious about meeting its climate goals.
