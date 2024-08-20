Euro Markets: EUAs snap four-day winning streak after reaching new 12-day high as sellers return

Published 17:17 on August 20, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on August 20, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices snapped a four-day rally after rising to their highest in 12 weeks in the morning amid an increase in buying interest with coal-fired power continuing to make inroads into gas' share of the EU generation mix, before dropping back to record a loss as the failure to breach a key psychological level encouraged sellers to re-enter the market later in the day.