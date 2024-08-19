Euro Markets: EUAs settle at 11-week high amid rising demand from coal generation

Published 17:24 on August 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:29 on August 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances advanced to reach their highest settlement in 11 weeks on Monday as demand from coal-fired generation was said to be picking up amid a shift in relative margins from gas to the fuel for some delivery periods, while energy prices also firmed as gas traders continued to fret over storage levels that are now below 2023 levels.