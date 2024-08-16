ANALYSIS: Global South carbon markets need an explosion of Southern demand
Published 04:37 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 04:37 on August 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Heightened demand from carbon credit buyers located in the Global South will be key to retaining climate finance in-country and pursuing sustainable development in emerging economies via the voluntary market (VCM), instead of relying on foreign investors from the North, according to speakers at the Mexico Carbon Forum in Guanajuato this week.
