Federal court dismisses SAF greenwashing lawsuit against United Airlines
Published 04:34 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 04:34 on August 16, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, US, Voluntary
A federal court granted United Airlines’ (UA) motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging the airline had misrepresented its green claims from the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to court documents released Wednesday.
A federal court granted United Airlines’ (UA) motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging the airline had misrepresented its green claims from the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to court documents released Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.