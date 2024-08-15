“Kill your darlings”: Voluntary carbon participants lament state of market, but integrity initiatives provide some solace
Published 14:01 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 14:01 on August 15, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
Sentiment in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) is weak with buyers staying away, scared off by the multiple scandals that have plagued the sector, but participants are hopeful the integrity initiatives underway will lead to better times, despite demand-side challenges remaining.
Sentiment in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) is weak with buyers staying away, scared off by the multiple scandals that have plagued the sector, but participants are hopeful the integrity initiatives underway will lead to better times, despite demand-side challenges remaining.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.