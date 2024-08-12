EU member states make scant progress in 2024 EUA handout

Published 08:37 on August 12, 2024 / Last updated at 08:37 on August 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

EU member states handed out fewer than 10 million EUAs for 2024 to industrial installations in the last two weeks, raising the total number of permits issued by just 1.5 percentage points and leaving the market with more than 21% of its annual allocation still to be distributed among emitters.