BRIEFING: As ICVCM rejects key voluntary carbon methodologies, Dominican Republic pushes crediting renewables as sustainable development
Published 15:13 on August 8, 2024 / Last updated at 15:13 on August 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
While the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) rejected this week multiple renewable energy carbon crediting methodologies from its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, citing additionality concerns, the Dominican Republic (DR) is pushing forward on expansion plans for these projects in the frame of sustainable development.
While the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) rejected this week multiple renewable energy carbon crediting methodologies from its Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, citing additionality concerns, the Dominican Republic (DR) is pushing forward on expansion plans for these projects in the frame of sustainable development.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.