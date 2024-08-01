Global shipping campaign launches ‘Beyond Methane Pledge’ to end LNG use
Published 13:02 on August 1, 2024 / Last updated at 13:02 on August 1, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Shipping
The Say No to LNG campaign has launched the 'Beyond Methane Pledge’ in an attempt to put an end to the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other methane-based fuels, and eventually phase out their use in all sectors by 2030, the campaign announced Thursday.
The Say No to LNG campaign has launched the 'Beyond Methane Pledge’ in an attempt to put an end to the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other methane-based fuels, and eventually phase out their use in all sectors by 2030, the campaign announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.