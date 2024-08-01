Global shipping campaign launches ‘Beyond Methane Pledge’ to end LNG use

Published 13:02 on August 1, 2024 / Last updated at 13:02 on August 1, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Shipping

The Say No to LNG campaign has launched the 'Beyond Methane Pledge’ in an attempt to put an end to the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other methane-based fuels, and eventually phase out their use in all sectors by 2030, the campaign announced Thursday.