UPDATE –EU raises Sep-Dec auction volumes 4% with no adjustment to REPowerEU sales
Published 18:10 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 19:23 on July 31, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
EU member states will auction 4% more EUAs between September and December this year compared to the same period in 2023, after the European Commission decided to make no changes to the number of permits it sells to fund the bloc’s transition away from Russian fossil energy.
EU member states will auction 4% more EUAs between September and December this year compared to the same period in 2023, after the European Commission decided to make no changes to the number of permits it sells to fund the bloc’s transition away from Russian fossil energy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.