UPDATE –EU raises Sep-Dec auction volumes 4% with no adjustment to REPowerEU sales

Published 18:10 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 19:23 on July 31, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

EU member states will auction 4% more EUAs between September and December this year compared to the same period in 2023, after the European Commission decided to make no changes to the number of permits it sells to fund the bloc’s transition away from Russian fossil energy.