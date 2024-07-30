INTERVIEW: Embracing DC microgrids can accelerate housing development, renewables

Published 16:06 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:06 on July 30, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International

Houses in the UK could be built faster, and with more solar panels installed, if direct current (DC) microgrids were used to alleviate pressure points on the electricity network where the supply-demand crunch is particularly acute, say experts working to promote the benefits of DC technology.