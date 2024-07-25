Falling coal costs for power raise prospect of more EUA demand this winter –analyst
Published 08:03 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 08:03 on July 25, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
A decline in short-term coal prices in Europe may set the stage for an increase in consumption of the fuel in the coming winter, as operating costs for coal-fired power plants approach parity with those for gas-fired generation, according to an analyst.
A decline in short-term coal prices in Europe may set the stage for an increase in consumption of the fuel in the coming winter, as operating costs for coal-fired power plants approach parity with those for gas-fired generation, according to an analyst.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.