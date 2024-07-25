Falling coal costs for power raise prospect of more EUA demand this winter –analyst

A decline in short-term coal prices in Europe may set the stage for an increase in consumption of the fuel in the coming winter, as operating costs for coal-fired power plants approach parity with those for gas-fired generation, according to an analyst.