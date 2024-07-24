EKI Energy reports net profit in last quarter following its venture into power trading
Published 13:37 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 13:37 on July 24, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
India’s leading carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services has posted a net profit of 8.4% or INR 348.3 lakh ($0.42 million) in the quarter ending June, on the back of increased income from its venture into power trading, the company announced Tuesday.
