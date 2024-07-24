Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:22 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:22 on July 24, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices extended their gains from Tuesday, continuing to erase the last four days of losses as traders pursued the technical rally and compensated for the lack of a daily auction, while the weekly Commitment of Traders data showed a sizeable increase in speculative short positions, underpinning the gains as participants looked to test bearish conviction.
