Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:22 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:22 on July 24, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices extended their gains from Tuesday, continuing to erase the last four days of losses as traders pursued the technical rally and compensated for the lack of a daily auction, while the weekly Commitment of Traders data showed a sizeable increase in speculative short positions, underpinning the gains as participants looked to test bearish conviction.