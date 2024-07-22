LATAM Roundup: Policy pronouncements display enthusiasm for carbon markets
Published 16:48 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:48 on July 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 21, which saw new pronouncements and high hopes for measures in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina – but fitful progress.
Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 21, which saw new pronouncements and high hopes for measures in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina – but fitful progress.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.