Canada pours another C$71 mln into 2 Billion Trees programme despite past shortfalls
Published 23:37 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 04:44 on July 20, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
Canada’s ministry of natural resources on Friday announced more than C$71 million ($51.7 mln) in additional funding to support its 2 Billion Trees (2BT) initiative, which was previously deemed unlikely to meet its target without significant changes.
Canada’s ministry of natural resources on Friday announced more than C$71 million ($51.7 mln) in additional funding to support its 2 Billion Trees (2BT) initiative, which was previously deemed unlikely to meet its target without significant changes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.