Suriname forest carbon ITMOs attracting interest from 65 companies
Published 18:14 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 18:14 on July 18, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Some 65 companies are lining up to buy the first sovereign Article 6 carbon credits endorsed by the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), which should be ready for sale in September or October, the organisation told Carbon Pulse Thursday.
