Carbon pricing can play ‘pivotal’ role in Western Balkans energy transition, says World Bank

Carbon pricing mechanisms can play a pivotal role in transitioning the economies of the Western Balkans by incentivising clean energy investments, limiting their exposure to the EU's carbon tariff, while raising revenue that can be used to support vulnerable communities, the World Bank said in a report published Wednesday.