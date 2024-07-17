Labour’s state-owned Great British Energy welcomed as first step to unlocking clean investment

Published 15:04 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 15:04 on July 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS

The new UK government's plans to spur clean energy and infrastructure investment, including with the creation of a public company, were widely welcomed after they were confirmed in the King's Speech on Wednesday - although many cautioned that more is needed to tackle climate change.