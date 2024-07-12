LEAK: EU ministers to call to expand pool of climate finance contributors, no number in sight
Published 17:24 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 17:25 on July 12, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
EU climate and environment ministers are poised to call to expand the pool of countries contributing to the new global finance goal, in draft conclusions preparing for the EU’s COP29 negotiating position, but the document declined to specify an amount the bloc itself should provide.
