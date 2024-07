‘Lack of economics’ for hydrogen, CCS slowing green transition in petrochemicals, says Poland’s Orlen

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Orlen, one of the largest oil refiners and retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, is looking at a range of technologies to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, including continued investments in wind power as well as clean hydrogen, small nuclear reactors, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), a company executive has said.