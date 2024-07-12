‘Lack of economics’ for hydrogen, CCS slowing green transition in petrochemicals, says Poland’s Orlen
Published 12:34 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:34 on July 12, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Orlen, one of the largest oil refiners and retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, is looking at a range of technologies to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, including continued investments in wind power as well as clean hydrogen, small nuclear reactors, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), a company executive has said.
Orlen, one of the largest oil refiners and retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, is looking at a range of technologies to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, including continued investments in wind power as well as clean hydrogen, small nuclear reactors, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), a company executive has said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.