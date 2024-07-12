‘Lack of economics’ for hydrogen, CCS slowing green transition in petrochemicals, says Poland’s Orlen

Published 12:34 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:34 on July 12, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

Orlen, one of the largest oil refiners and retailers in Central and Eastern Europe, is looking at a range of technologies to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, including continued investments in wind power as well as clean hydrogen, small nuclear reactors, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), a company executive has said.