Two EU member states increase number of EUAs they intend to cancel under ETS flexibility mechanism
Published 21:53 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 22:13 on July 11, 2024 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
Two EU member states have notified the European Commission that they intend to increase the number of EU Allowances they plan to cancel via the bloc’s ETS flexibility mechanism to help them achieve their non-ETS emissions reduction targets.
Two EU member states have notified the European Commission that they intend to increase the number of EU Allowances they plan to cancel via the bloc’s ETS flexibility mechanism to help them achieve their non-ETS emissions reduction targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.