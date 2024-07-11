FEATURE: Shaky Dutch coalition govt creates uncertainty for country’s green investors
Published 17:47 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:01 on July 11, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
A decision by the newly formed government in the Netherlands to scrap a number of energy transition policies is leading to uncertainty for the clean technology sector in the country, according to experts, who also fear the new coalition will not survive long.
A decision by the newly formed government in the Netherlands to scrap a number of energy transition policies is leading to uncertainty for the clean technology sector in the country, according to experts, who also fear the new coalition will not survive long.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.