FEATURE: Shaky Dutch coalition govt creates uncertainty for country’s green investors

Published 17:47 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:01 on July 11, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

A decision by the newly formed government in the Netherlands to scrap a number of energy transition policies is leading to uncertainty for the clean technology sector in the country, according to experts, who also fear the new coalition will not survive long.