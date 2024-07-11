Fossil fuel producer partners with Canada Growth Fund to launch CCS projects in country’s oil sands
Published 03:12 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 03:14 on July 11, 2024 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Voluntary
An oil and gas producer has entered into a strategic partnership valued at up to C$2 billion ($1.47 bln) with the Canada Growth Fund (CGF) to develop carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) infrastructure across its steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) oil sands facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
An oil and gas producer has entered into a strategic partnership valued at up to C$2 billion ($1.47 bln) with the Canada Growth Fund (CGF) to develop carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) infrastructure across its steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) oil sands facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.