Australia puts 8 mln hectares of land, sea under Indigenous protection

Australia on Wednesday announced it will establish 12 new Indigenous Protected Areas (IPAs), spanning 7.5 million hectares of land and 450,000 ha of sea.

To be managed by First Nations groups, the protected areas are the result of the government investing A$14.6 mln ($9.85 mln), Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said.

“Our investment to establish 12 new IPAs will not only protect our biodiversity and rehabilitate areas in need, but it will produce more local jobs and opportunities for regional and remote areas,” the minister said.

“We’re protecting an area the size of Tasmania – protecting native species, dealing with feral animals and weeds, managing fire risks, and restoring our beautiful Australian landscapes. At the same time, we’re creating jobs and teaching a new generation to care for the country.”

The move adds around 10% to land and sea areas classified as IPAs, with 87 mln ha of land and over 5 mln ha of seas previously covered.

The new areas will provide koala habitat and protect threatened species such as the Greater Bilby, Princess Parrot, and Eastern Curlew.

“These new Indigenous Protected Areas will mean local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will have the opportunity to manage and care for Country. Importantly, the Indigenous Rangers Program will help to close the gap by giving First Nations people work on country,” said Linda Burney, minister for Indigenous Australians.

Areas covered under the new IPAs span New South Wales, the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

Green groups welcomed the announcement, both for its contribution towards Australia’s 30×30 target and the benefits it will offer First Nations people.

“IPAs provide a physical and spiritual connection to Country for Traditional Owners,” said Cliff Cobbo, First Nations Principal Advisor, for WWF-Australia.

“Employment as rangers offers financial stability and rewarding career paths. The return on investment is huge providing economic, social, and cultural benefits for people and communities.”

However, Cobbo urged the government to ensure Traditional Owners with sufficient support and resources to adequately protect the new areas.

