Malaysia in talks with neighbours to establish CCUS trading agreements
Published 09:33 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 09:33 on July 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea
Malaysia is discussing bilateral agreements with countries in the region to establish itself as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) hub, while creating rules, regulations, and incentives to attract project developers, an official told a conference Wednesday.
Malaysia is discussing bilateral agreements with countries in the region to establish itself as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) hub, while creating rules, regulations, and incentives to attract project developers, an official told a conference Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.