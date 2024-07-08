UK Coal Authority to explore nature credits by 2026

The public body in charge of managing the UK’s coal mining legacy has released a nature recovery plan, seeking to include nature-related credits into its financial models by 2026.

The Coal Authority’s three-year strategy (2024-26) entails four main goals, including improving the connection between people and nature, building and maintaining the value of nature in their operations, improving networks, and building new partnerships.

In a bid to collaborate with both the public and private sector, the agency is planning to investigate new financial mechanisms, such as nature credits, to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

“This nature recovery plan is a document that shows our commitment to reversing the decline in biodiversity, making ecosystems more resilient, and making nature a fundamental part of how we operate,” Carl Banton, operations director at the Coal Authority, said in a statement.

“To achieve this, we have clear themes and principles to guide us, we collaborate with various stakeholders, and we align our efforts with global and national policies, including the Environment Act.”

As well, the Coal Authority announced the upcoming development of a mapping programme to record and maintain data on the current and potential value of landscape and biodiversity assets to address and manage nature-related risks and opportunities.

“We conduct biodiversity assessments and ecosystem mapping to identify key habitats on our land,” the Authority said.

“Based on this information, we are developing strategies to protect and improve these habitats, ensuring they support biodiversity.”

The Coal Authority is responsible for managing over 1,300 hectares of land across England, Scotland, and Wales. According to the body, around 25% of homes and businesses in the UK are located above former coal mines.

In light of that, the plan includes the creation of larger interconnected sites that benefit both nature and people by providing flood protection and clean water.

As the mandatory and voluntary biodiversity credit market is gaining traction in the UK under the biodiversity net gain (BNG) regulation, an increasing number of companies from different sectors are venturing into the market or exploring how to approach it.

Last year, an executive at UK-headquartered The Biodiversity Consultancy (TBC) told Carbon Pulse companies in the mining sector are “quite active” around nature-based solutions that could translate into credits following years of biodiversity offsets in emerging markets.

According to TBC, biodiversity credits could help mining companies go beyond nature neutrality through offsetting to become ‘nature positive’.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

